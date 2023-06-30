Gareth Bale reveals how angry Cristiano Ronaldo 'would throw his boots' if Real Madrid won 5-0 but he didn't score

Gareth Bale revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo would react angrily if he failed to contribute to his team's wins during his Real Madrid days.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale spent five years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid where they won four Champions League titles together. While speaking about his former teammate Ronaldo, the former Wales star revealed that the Portuguese used to angrily throw his boots in the dressing room if he failed to score in a game even though Los Blancos would have won by a margin of 5-0.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Martin Borgmeier's YouTube channel Bale said, "He was actually okay. He had his moments. For example, if we win 5-0 and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he's angry. It's like your team winning in the Ryder Cup but you didn't get a point so you are angry.

"But he was a nice guy, nothing wrong, we didn't really have any problems. A lot of people could be scared of how he is but if you're not then it's fine."

He added, "I enjoyed Tottenham more because it's more of a family than Real Madrid and everyone is English. But I enjoyed Madrid more in terms of football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Widely considered as one of the greatest Welsh players of all time, Bale decided to hang up his boots at the age of just 33 in January 2023 right after playing in the 2022 World Cup for his country. In club football, he last played for LAFC in the MLS.

WHAT NEXT? The former Tottenham Hotspur star recently joined the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am lineup scheduled to be played in September alongside Tom Holland and Ben Stokes.