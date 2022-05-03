What a signing! Game-changer Diaz leads Liverpool to yet another Champions League final

Match statistics: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool

It has been said before and it will be said again for sure, but let us say it now and let us say it loud.

What a signing Luis Diaz is, and what a player he is going to be for Liverpool.

He has only been here three months, but the Colombian has already made a huge impression at Anfield.

And here, on the big stage, in the Spanish rain and with the Reds’ Champions League dreams hanging by a thread, it was he who stepped up and delivered.

Talk about a game-changer.

Oh how Liverpool needed him. Oh how they had wobbled for 45 minutes without him. They were staring over the cliff-edge when he was called for, but now they can start dreaming of Paris, and the possibility of an incredible seventh European Cup.

Luis Diaz. That is all. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HkksE2nSBO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s side had arrived in Villarreal with one foot in the final, 2-0 up from the first leg and having looked a cut above throughout.

But Unai Emery had promised a different Villarreal from the one which had surrendered meekly on Merseyside. Liverpool, he warned, would be made to “suffer” at the tight, compact, noisy Estadio de la Ceramica.

He got that right. As the rain poured down, Klopp’s side were stunned.

Their lead was gone by half time, Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin striking to turn Villarreal fans’ hope into belief.

Like Juventus and Bayern Munich before them, Liverpool appeared to have no answer.

So composed a week ago, they were anything but here. They were rattled, their performance littered with mistakes, missteps and misunderstandings. They conceded early in the half to Dia, and late in the half to Coquelin. When the whistle came for the interval, it was they who needed it.

Then came Diaz, and after that everything changed.

Liverpool were a team transformed with their £50million ($67m) man on the field. They ran in three goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes to turn the tie their way again. By the end, somehow, they were back in comfort mode.

Getty Images

Diaz grabbed the second of their goals, a smart close-range header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. But even before that, he had helped get the Reds on the front foot again, always an option on the left flank, running at defenders and creating danger from the get go.

Liverpool could barely string two passes together in the first half, but they quickly found their groove after the break, even if they needed a helping hand or two from Geronimo Rulli, the hapless Villarreal goalkeeper.

Rulli was once on the books of Manchester City, and Liverpool must wish he still was. The Argentine was culpable for the goal which got Klopp’s side back into the game, allowing Fabinho’s angled shot to squeeze between his legs and into the net at the near post.

Liverpool celebrated, and you got the impression then that, even at 3-2 on aggregate, Villarreal sensed the jig was up.

Five minutes later came Diaz’s strike, and that was that. Sadio Mane ran in a third after another shocker from Rulli, and in the end the biggest surprise was that Liverpool did not add more to their tally. Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones, the substitute, had the best of their chances.

At the end, Klopp and his players celebrated accordingly, saluting their supporters, who were perched high up behind the left-hand goal.

It has been a wet week on Spain’s east coast, but little will dampen the travelling Kop’s spirits, you can be sure of that.

Article continues below

They may have been given an almighty scare, but their quadruple bid is still on course. We now know that they will play every game they could possibly have played this season, 63 of them across four competitions.

The last of those will be at the Stade de France on May 28, against either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

And surely, after tonight, it will feature Luis Fernando Diaz Maralunda in the Reds’ starting line up.