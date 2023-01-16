'We need a wake-up call!' - Galtier suggests World Cup still affecting PSG's form following another shock Ligue 1 loss to Rennes

Christophe Galtier suggested that the 2022 World Cup has left his Paris Saint-Germain squad "scattered" after they suffered another Ligue 1 defeat.

PSG need 'wake-up call'

Second loss after World Cup

Rennes beat PSG in Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Things have not been rosy in Paris since the 2022 World Cup break ended. PSG suffered their second Ligue 1 defeat in their last five games as the reigning champions went down 1-0 against Rennes on Sunday after an embarrassing 3-1 loss to Lens on January 1. While Galtier was not too alarmed by the loss, he did point out that his squad needs to improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L’Equipe, Galtier said, "We need to find our game back. We knew this would be a difficult game, and it was. We had the ball, but we failed to threaten them. Rennes defended with too much ease. I’m not worried, but we need a wake-up call. The World Cup is over. We’ve been scattered for eight weeks, so we have to retrieve some cohesiveness and pace.

"This is a tight league, but I’m not used to watching the standings. I’m focusing on performances, and I have work to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's lead at the top of the table has now been reduced to three points. They have 47 points from 19 matches, with upstarts Lens - who have only lost once in the league all season - and Marseille breathing down their necks.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's men next face Pays de Cassel on January 23 in a French Cup round of 32 tie.