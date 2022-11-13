Gallagher pulls no punches in assessment of Chelsea as England star admits Blues ‘need to be so much better’

Conor Gallagher admits that Chelsea “need to be so much better” than they are at present.

Potter's side stuck in a rut

Suffered another defeat at Newcastle

Work to be done during World Cup break

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter enjoyed a positive start to his reign at Stamford Bridge after succeeding Thomas Tuchel as head coach in west London. The wheels have fallen off since then, with a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle last time out meaning that Chelsea have now come unstuck in four of their last five fixtures across all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gallagher has told the club’s official website of failing to break out of an alarming rut at St James’ Park: “I don’t think we were good enough and I think Newcastle deserved to win. We’ve got to be better and we need to take a look at ourselves. Physically, they were stronger than us and a lot more intense and that’s something we need to improve on.If we want to be challenging for titles and things like that, then we need to be so much better and Newcastle showed that. So we need to look at ourselves because we know there’s a lot to improve on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Struggles for consistency mean that Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, eight points back on London rivals Tottenham in the final Champions League spot.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Potter is the first Chelsea manager to lose three consecutive Premier League games since Jose Mourinho in October/November 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Having reached the World Cup break, the Blues will not be back in competitive action until playing host to Bournemouth on December 27.