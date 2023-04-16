Gabriel Jesus explains how Arsenal 'can fight for the title again' after massive blow at West Ham

Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal must raise their level again to maintain their fight for the Premier League title after they slipped up against West Ham.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with West Ham

Premier League lead cut to four points

Jesus challenged team to raise level

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with the Hammers on Sunday, with the equalising goal coming moments after Bukayo Saka missed a penalty. It is the second time in a row Arsenal have given up such an advantage to end up drawing, reducing their lead at the top of the table to four points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jesus was disappointed by his team's collapse and says they must avoid similar mistakes in the future.

"Once again, the three points were in our hands," the Brazilian striker said after the game. "As a team, we have to raise the level and come back to our principles. We know our strength, we know what we can do. Where we want to attack the opponent, in the first 10 to 20 minutes we did so good, after that we dropped our level and that obviously cannot happen if you want to fight for the title.

“It started from like 5 or 10 minutes before the penalty, because exactly after we scored the second goal we stopped. As a team, it’s no time to blame, as a team we have to raise the level again and come back to our principles and like I said win the games, that’s the only way we can arrive next month and then fight for the title again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's advantage over nearest challengers Manchester City could be cut even further, as Mikel Arteta's team have played one more game than their rivals, who are on a 10-game winning run.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will attempt to bounce back and keep their advantage at the top of the table when they take on Southampton next week.