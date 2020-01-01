Gabriel Jesus won’t obsess over Aguero No.9 battle & is happy to play anywhere for Man City

The Brazil international claims to feel as comfortable operating out wide as down the middle and expects Pep Guardiola to improve his overall game

Gabriel Jesus is not obsessed with challenging Sergio Aguero for a central striking berth at and claims he would be just as happy filling a wide attacking role.

The international was taken to the Etihad Stadium to provide competition for another prolific South American star.

Plenty of competitive outings have been taken in, with 63 goals recorded across 138 appearances.

More teams

At 23 years of age, time is still on Jesus’ side when it comes to nailing down a role as the main man for City in the final third of the field.

Aguero remains the favoured option for the No.9 spot at present, with the Argentine still going strong as he approaches his 32nd birthday.

Jesus acknowledges that competition for places is fierce and says he would be willing to play anywhere if it meant securing a spot in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

He told City’s official website: “I don’t have a preference, but most of my life I played as a winger or a second striker, never as a main striker.

“After 2016 I played a few games like that and after that, I started playing as a classic striker.

“Most of my time so far at City has been as a striker, but I also played several games out wide.

“Against I played on the wing. Usually, when I start as a striker, I naturally tend to go for the flanks.

“Sometimes I get scolded, but I keep doing that! At City you need to stay more central because the midfielders create a lot, but I don’t always do that!”

Jesus has maintained an impressive strike rate for the Blues despite never being a guaranteed starter.

He feels his game has improved since arriving in during the winter transfer window of 2017 and expects the expertise of Guardiola to lift him to even greater heights in the future.

The highly-rated frontman added: “Pep is very intense. The main thing you notice is his desire to win, he never drops it but it is for our own good.

Article continues below

“And he likes to work with youngsters and help them develop, that was one of the reasons why I came.

“I was really happy to choose my team correctly, with a very qualified squad, players, coaches.

“The reception I received from everyone at the club and the supporters was perfect as well.”