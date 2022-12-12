Tyson Fury claims Man Utd legend Rooney has agreed to join his boxing training camp ahead of Usyk title fight

Wayne Rooney looks set for a brief foray into boxing with Tyson Fury claiming the current DC United boss is to spar with him early next year.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United man is well-known for his love of boxing thanks to a controversial video that emerged back in 2015 of him and a few friends sparring in his Manchester home. The video sparked a now iconic celebration but it looks as though he will be doing it for real as Fury wants to spar him after the turn of the year before his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV, Fury said: "I spoke to Wayne last night and he's well up for it. But he's a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. So we're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk."

When asked if he was being serious, the two-time heavyweight champion responded: "No, [I'm being] very, very serious. He's agreed, so he's going to come into camp for about four weeks and help me. I'm a big fan of his as well."

It seems a match made in heaven as Rooney is clearly a big fan of the heavyweight boxer, saying to talkSPORT: "I think he's an absolute legend. I think what he's done for boxing... he's entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The timing of this suits Rooney down to a tee with the new season of the MLS not starting until the beginning of February. This break allows him to have a bit of free time and, by the looks of things, a few sparring sessions with Fury.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? Beyond looking to start preparations for the 2023 MLS campaign with DC United, he'll be in for a few fights with the heavyweight champion first!