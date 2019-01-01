Funes Mori golazo gives Monterrey the edge in Liga MX final

The forward's stoppage-time bicycle-kick winner is a goal that will be remembered for years to come - and one Rayados desperately needed

It was a goal we will remember for years to come.

Re-do your "best of the decade" list because this one has to be on there. Put it with the Moises Munoz diving header as one of the best ever in a Liga MX final.

Rogelio Funes Mori scored an incredible goal in the 93rd minute of Thursday's Liga MX final first leg, giving Monterrey a 2-1 victory and the advantage over Club America ahead of Sunday's second leg in the Estadio Azteca.

It was a fantastic overhead kick, one that was more than worth of the stage set for the grand final.

It was a goal fans will talk about by name - 'the Funes Mori goal'. It was a goal few players would've tried to pull off. It was a goal audacious in both intent and execution.

"It was a goal I imagined," said Funes Mori, shrugging, after the game.

Nobody else could have.

