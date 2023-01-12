Fulham vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

High-flyers Fulham will aim to break into the Premier League's top-6 when they host struggling Chelsea in a derby clash at Craven Cottage

The newly-promoted Fulham are having a fantastic season and will be looking to get one over on their more renowned neighbours in the local derby on Thursday night.

The Cottagers are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and have shown their quality under boss Marco Silva. They defeated Hull City 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, extending their winning run to four games along the way.

Given their stature and the talent gap between the two squads on paper, Chelsea ought to have been the superior team in this encounter.

But things have turned out drastically this year, and Fulham will go into this one, fancying their chances to get all-three points here.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter is currently facing extreme pressure from the Stamford Bridge faithful after a promising start as Chelsea manager has turned into an utter shipwreck.

The West Londeners have not only crashed out of both cup competitions, namely FA Cup and Carabao Cup, by reigning English Champions Manchester City but have also slipped into oblivion in the Premier League.

The Blues are currently languishing in tenth place in the league standings ahead of their clash with Fulham on Thursday night this weekend, and despite being a top-four regulars in past campaigns, they are now 10 points adrift of fourth-place Manchester United as we head into the second half of the season.

Graham Potter and co. will be hoping to string together a few positive results in the Premier League in order to spark an ambitious climb up the ladder as they aim for top-four spots after splashing the cash in the winter market.



Fulham vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall; Felix, Havertz, Mount

Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea face a tricky end to the month of January, starting with another cross-london derby against Crystal Palace at home, followed by a challenging trip to Anfield to lock horns with another struggling powerhouse in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on 21st January.