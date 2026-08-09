Paris Saint-Germain officially announced today, Sunday, the signing of the 33-year-old French international left-back Lucas Digne from England's Aston Villa. The three-year deal runs until the summer of 2029 and is valued at around 7 million euros. Digne thus returns to the French capital 10 years after his departure, becoming the third summer signing for the current European champions.

Digne will wear the number 12 shirt, according to the Parisian club's statement. "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the return of Lucas Digne," it read. "The French international defender has signed a contract with the capital club running until 2029." The move aims to strengthen the left-back position and provide an experienced alternative to Portugal's Nuno Mendes.

His signing follows the arrivals of third-choice goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni and French forward Magnes Akliouche last Thursday. Manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos want to reinforce the squad before the start of the new season.

Financially, this is an attractive deal. The Parisian club took advantage of the release clause in his Aston Villa contract, which stood at just under 10 million euros. That let them add a player of vast experience at a reasonable cost given his impressive record at the highest levels.

Across four years in Birmingham since January 2022, Digne established himself as an indispensable key player at Aston Villa. He made 182 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 24 assists. He crowned his spell with the English club by winning the Europa League title last May under manager Unai Emery, beating Germany's Freiburg 3-0.

Last season also saw Digne shine with the French national team at the 2026 World Cup. He began the tournament as a substitute before overtaking Theo Hernandez in the pecking order under manager Didier Deschamps and becoming a first-choice option at left-back.

The Frenchman returns to the club for which he played 44 matches between 2013 and 2016, before a loan to Roma in his final season. He reunites with former coach Luis Enrique, who worked with him at Barcelona, one of the clubs Digne represented alongside Lille and Everton throughout his professional career.