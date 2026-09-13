Lionel Messi is watching Eldense closely. The Inter Miami star has reached a preliminary agreement to buy the Spanish club, and he's following its every move.

It's been a turbulent week at Eldense. They sacked former coach Claudio Barragán, the current owners announced a preliminary agreement with Messi to transfer the club's shares, and then the team travelled to Sporting Gijón and claimed their first win of the season under interim coach Josep Ferrando.

Javi Martínez, one of the team's new signings, scored the winner.

That victory at El Molinón hands Josep Ferrando the chance to stay on until sporting director Víctor Lafuente finds a permanent coach suited to the current squad. It's the first task Leo Messi has handed the club's directors.

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According to the newspaper "AS", the Argentine star is tracking every development in the Eldense deal from Miami, and he celebrated the win.

Messi liked the club's Instagram post announcing the 1-0 victory over Sporting at El Molinón.