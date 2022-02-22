Fred: Manchester United need better 'long-term' planning for success

Manchester United midfielder Fred thinks there needs to be better planning at the club if they’re to return to their glory days.

The club are back in Champions League action against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night and barring a miracle in Europe, they’re set to go another season without silverware.

Since their last Champions League final in 2011 they have only won two knockout ties in the competition and their last trophy came under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

What has been said?

Fred, who has yet to win a trophy at United, believes the club need to have a long-term plan if they are to get back to the top.

Speaking about Ralf Rangnick coming in on an interim basis Fred told TNT Sports Brazil: “It’s a bit strange. I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan.

“I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season."

The Brazilian midfielder also suggested the club’s poor planning could contribute towards their lack of success in recent years.

"Every player that comes to this club wants to win titles. It's the same with me, Bruno (Fernandes), Alex (Telles), Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Jadon) Sancho, all of us,” he said.

“We want trophies but it's been a long drought. With all due respect to Villarreal, it was our job to win that Europa League final and we failed. It's about having a better football planning at the club, if you don't want to win titles you don't deserve to play for Manchester United.

“We're still in the Champions League but let's see if we arrive better next season to find our peak football."

What are Manchester United’s chances of silverware this season?

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough and losing ground in the title race months ago the Champions League is their only hope of a trophy this term.

They face an Atletico side who have been struggling for form this season too, but Fred thinks it would be wrong to think it will be an easy tie.

“Even when not playing well, they're a hard team to beat. Their manager is Argentinian, man, so they're warriors, defend really well, they like a bit of a fight on the pitch and play collectively as a unit,” he said.

“So it really doesn't matter if Atletico is going through a bad moment. It's a match for players that have balls - pardon my French. They're the most South American team in the Champions League."

What does he think about United’s chances of winning it?

“I know we're not playing our best football, but we have a lot of quality names in our squad. I see many other teams playing far off from their best as well,” he said.

“[To win it] wouldn't be crazy, it could happen, but we have to work our socks off because we're far away from being one of the favourites in this competition."

