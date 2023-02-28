Fred believes Manchester United are contenders for the Premier League this season, as they chase an unlikely quadruple after Sunday's Carabao Cup win.

United won first trophy since 2017 on Sunday

Still in Europa League and FA Cup

Eight points off top in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? United dispatched Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley to win their first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era. It was also Fred's first silverware since joining the club under Jose Mourinho in 2018 and he's keen for more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TNT Brazil, the midfielder said: "We know Arsenal and [Manchester] City are great teams, but we have our means to fight for it [the Premier League]. Our momentum is very good, so why not? We have three competitions left and will fight for each one of them.

"We are extremely happy today, it’s my fifth season here and this title means a lot to me and to the club’s way back to the top. We have a lot to fight for this season yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United don't have much time to celebrate their first trophy in six years. They're still competing on three other fronts this season, with an FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham followed by a trip to Anfield in the league. There has been tentative talk of an unlikely quadruple, thanks to the wonders worked by Ten Hag – who has galvanised a squad that finished a dismal sixth last season – although United are still eight points off Premier League leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They host West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, before a huge Premier League clash away at Liverpool at the weekend.