Mystic Macron! President of France correctly predicted result AND scorers for World Cup knockout win over Poland

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, not only predicted the correct score for his country's World Cup win but also named all the goal scorers.

France finished top of their group

Tipped to beat Poland in last 16 by their president

Proved him right with impressive win

WHAT HAPPENED? France became the third team at the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the quarter-final stage after beating Poland 3-1. Not only did the country's president predict that would be the final score, but he also correctly tipped Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski to be amongst the goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Le Parisien on Saturday, Macron said: “I think we will win 3-1! Lewandowski will score one, just like Mbappe or maybe Giroud, who wants to make history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France broke the deadlock just before halftime through Giroud – who became his nation's all-time top goalscorer in the process – before Mbappe killed the game with two second-half goals, while Lewandowski scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Having won this game with relative ease, the French will now take on either England or Senegal in the next round of the competition on December 10.