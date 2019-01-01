Forster re-joins Celtic on season-long loan deal

The 31-year-old England international will spend the season in the Scottish Premiership and is eager to earn a place in the starting XI

Fraser Forster has re-joined on a season-long loan from .

The 31-year-old goalkeeper previously spent four years with the Glasgow side, winning three league titles and two Scottish Cups before returning to to join the Saints in 2014.

England international Forster has made 125 appearances for Southampton, but lost his place in the starting XI at the end of 2017 and was limited to just one appearance last season having fallen behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order.

The former Newcastle player is eager to build on his previous success with Celtic as he hopes to take current No.1 Craig Gordon's place in the team.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be here, it feels like I’m coming home and I’m buzzing to be back at this great club," Fraser, who will wear the No.67 jersey in tribute to the club's 1967 European Cup winning side, told Celtic's website. "Now, I just want to get back training and get back playing.

"Obviously, I know what the number 67 means to this great club. It’s an honour to wear the shirt and an even bigger honour to wear this number.

"I loved my time here before and I felt like it was the right number for me, I’m really proud to wear it, and I want to do my absolute best for this club.

"The gaffer has always been brilliant with me, and when the opportunity came up to come back and work with him again, it was one that was too good to turn down.

"I’m delighted to be back – Woodsy is still here, and I know a lot of the lads, which is makes it feel like I’ve come back home. With that in mind, I hope I can fit straight back in."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes his side have moved for the shot stopper at the perfect time, telling BBC Sportsound: "Fraser was available, he knows the club and we know him. He had a wonderful time here the first time. He's still only 31 so he's still at his peak."

Lennon’s team are top of the Scottish Premiership after two games, having beaten 7-0 and 5-2.

They lead , who beat and , on goal difference.