Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United need to spend £300 million on signing an entirely new defence if they want to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement

That's the verdict of talkSPORT presenters Jamie O'Hara and Jason Cundy. After the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, they believe the Red Devils must act in the winter transfer window and rebuild their defence from scratch.

Read more

Europe's top goal contributors: Yamal top, Mbappe second

Zabiri is LaLiga's most dangerous striker outside Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last 13 years

United have the worst defensive record of any club in Europe's top five leagues, and O'Hara and Cundy think they need to spend big in January.

Speaking on "GameDay Phone-In", O'Hara said: "The only way out of this situation, as it looks to me now, is to sign a whole new defence. You have to buy a new defence. The back line is so bad."

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Tottenham player reckons fixing the back line could cost £200 million. His co-presenter Jason Cundy puts the figure closer to £300 million.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Espanyol vs Getafe FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode







Pointing to players United could have signed in the summer, O'Hara added: "They could have got Luka Vušković from Tottenham, they could have signed him. There are players out there who can be signed, but they are not signing the right players."

United's defence has barely changed in years. Four of the five defenders who featured against Brentford, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw, also played in the 4-0 loss to the same opponents in August 2022.

Advertisement

On those players, Cundy said: "If you are going to replace some of these players, the problem they will face is how to get rid of them. January is the worst time to do that."

He added: "They will have to spend, and if they want to get the players they need to drag the team out of the relegation zone, we are talking £300 million."

Advertisement

Antonio Rüdiger

When Cundy floated the idea of loan deals, O'Hara offered a name he thinks could keep United up: Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rüdiger.

He said: "They're not going to spend £300 million. Maybe they sign Antonio Rüdiger, or that type of player, from Real Madrid."

Advertisement

He went on: "They need an experienced player, or a player who can be signed to lead the team. I look at the situation and ask myself: how can Manchester United be this bad? They have a serious problem. Yes, their back line is very bad, but I watch the defenders and I see that they are left on their own."

Rüdiger joined Real Madrid in 2022 after five seasons in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Advertisement

He has won eight trophies since moving to Spain, including the Champions League, lifting it for the second time in his career.

But the 33-year-old has seen his role shrink in 2026-27. He hasn't been a regular pick for coach José Mourinho, making only four La Liga appearances and scoring once.