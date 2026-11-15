Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League QuarterfinalGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Former Tottenham coach: Manchester United are so bad that Pochettino cannot fail

Follow GOAL on Google

Harry Redknapp, the former English manager, believes that Mauricio Pochettino has a perfect opportunity to restore Manchester United to the top, considering that the poor situation the team is going through makes the Argentine's task different from the challenges faced by those who took over the coaching of the Red Devils in the aftermath of Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Advertisement

Writing in British newspaper "The Sun", Redknapp said Manchester United have fallen into chaos, but that there is no better time than now for Pochettino to take charge.

Managers see jobs like this as an opportunity not to be missed, he added, because the only way from their current position is up.

Read also

Hossam Hassan's dismissal is not the surprise: his appointment is

Zidane reacts angrily when asked about Mbappé: Nonsense!

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Things can only get better for Manchester United with Pochettino," he continued. "He won't take them down, of course, he won't do that."

Related Topics

Redknapp recalled his own experience at Tottenham. He took over in October 2008 after a disastrous start to the season, and he did not hesitate to accept the task.

"When the Tottenham job was offered to me, and they were in trouble after the worst start in their history, it was a no-brainer," he said, explaining that this is how managers think when weighing up such opportunities.

Advertisement

Taking over United straight after Ferguson's departure, by contrast, would have been a completely different challenge. The manager in that case would have found himself required to improve a team that already carried a huge legacy and a high level of success.

He cited David Moyes, the man Ferguson chose to succeed him. It did not last long, and everyone knows how things ended.

Advertisement

Redknapp revealed a friendly relationship with the Argentine. The pair share the same birthday, the second of March, and they met on it when Pochettino was Southampton manager and he was in charge of Queens Park Rangers. "We won!" he added.

The two also worked together at the charity match "Soccer Aid", and Redknapp described him as a very clever and knowledgeable man.

Advertisement

Pochettino and his assistant Jesús Pérez can revive the atmosphere at Old Trafford and the training ground, he said, and bring some smiles back to the club. But they also possess footballing intelligence and an ability to build teams, two elements that will be essential in the coming phase.

One problem looms largest for the Argentine: how far United's management are prepared to go in giving him the players he needs to succeed.

Advertisement

The current squad is "shocking", Redknapp said. A great manager cannot do much with poor players, and any manager, whatever his abilities, will be beaten without the right elements.

Those running Manchester United drew sharp criticism. He finds it difficult to understand some of the people in charge of appointing managers, and he reckons they bear a large part of the club's problem, because of the confusion in signings and the erratic decisions over coaching staff.

Advertisement

He also hit out at the way United's management handled Carrick's departure, describing what happened as shocking. The former manager had been a great player for the club and a wonderful man, he pointed out, but was treated very badly, with news of his departure leaked before its official announcement.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile