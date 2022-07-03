David Luiz offered to Inter as former Premier League star tempted by transfer to Serie A

The defender returned to his home country last year but could be tempted to go around once more with the Italian giants

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz could make a return to European football at 35, after the veteran centre-back was offered to Inter by current club Flamengo.

He currently plays in his home country of Brazil, having joined the Rio de Janeiro outfit in September 2021 from Arsenal.

But GOAL understands he could make a dramatic comeback in Serie A with the Nerazzurri, who are considering whether to make an offer for the defender.

What is Luiz's current situation at Flamengo?

Having left the Gunners last year, Luiz penned a 15-month contract with the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A outfit to confirm his return to club football in his home country after a decade-and-a-half out.

Though he suffered a tough start with injury, he subsequently recovered to become a semi-regular presence in their squad, playing a part in their Copa Libertadores campaign and emerging as an elder statesman for the club's younger players.

But with his deal set to expire at the end of this year, the chance of a move elsewhere has remained on the table - and now, he could be set to switch back to club football at the highest level in Europe.

What could Luiz achieve with a return to Europe?

A switch to Serie A would represent the third of Europe's big five leagues in which Luiz would have played, having spent two separate spells with Chelsea alongside his tenures with PSG and Arsenal.

At all three clubs, he tasted success, with FA Cup and Champions League triumphs with the Blues during his first tenure, before Ligue 1 glory in France.

His return to Stamford Bridge yielded a Premier League crown to boot - and then, he was on hand to break his former club's hearts when he started for the Gunners in their 2020 FA Cup final win over their London rivals.

A return would give Luiz a credible shot at burnishing his already impressive collection of silverware, with Inter out to reclaim the Serie A title they lost to neighbours AC Milan earlier this year.

