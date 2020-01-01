Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz hospitalised

The 76-year-old spent five years in charge at the Bernabeu, where he led the club to a couple of Champions League trophies

Fernando Sanz, the son of former president Lorenzo Sanz, has confirmed that his father has been hospitalised with coronavirus-like symptoms.

Lorenzo Sanz was in charge of the Bernabeu club for five years from 1995 until 2000, overseeing the club’s resurgence to the pinnacle of European football as they ended a 32-year wait for European Cup success in 1998 and then followed it up with another win in 2000.

In recent days, though, the 76-year-old has been in ill health and has ultimately been hospitalised.

“We are quite worried and little can be done,” Fernando told El Partidazo de COPE.

“He had been feverish for eight days, they called the phone and told him to take paracetamol.

“He endured eight days and did not want to go to the hospital until he was short of air and he was getting worse.

“They put him inside and told him that he was bad, with little oxygen in his blood. He said he had a low fever and did not want to collapse the system.

“We do not know if it is coronavirus or not, but it looks like it. He was in fine health.

“My mother is there because we have not been able to go. They have said that they would call and that, as long as they do not call, it is good news.

“We’re certain that he’s in the best hands with the Spanish public health system, they’ve been the pride of the national for a long time.

“He is at the Jimenez Diaz Hospital, where they saved my life as a child when a virus attacked my heart.

“We must applaud the medical staff there because they are working out of their skins. Hopefully they can help us and many more families.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a crisis over the globe, with entire countries grinding to a halt and all of the major footballing leagues around the world suspended.

has been postponed for a year, while it is unclear if and when Real Madrid will have the opportunity to play their last-16 match against at the Etihad Stadium.