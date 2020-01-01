Former Man Utd midfielder Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus in China

The ex-Red Devil is the first Chinese Super League player to be diagnosed with the virus

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in the Chinese province of Jinan, their health department has confirmed.

The former and player is currently lining up for Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken.

Fellaini, 32, is the first CSL player to test positive for coronavirus to date with that competition, like most around the world, currently suspended indefinitely.

