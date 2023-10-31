Former Man Utd defender Chris Smalling victim of attempted burglary with thieves smashing window before attempting to grab safe

Thieves smashed a window and attempted to grab a safe from former Manchester United star Chris Smalling's home in Rome, according to reports.

Smalling, who currently plies his trade with AS Roma, fell victim to an attempted burglary at his home in Tor Carbone, Appia Antica area on Monday.

According to a report by CorrieredelloSport, a gang of burglars broke into the footballer's house by smashing a window and attempted to grab his safe before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police are currently investigating the case and a forensic team also visited the scene of the crime.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old ex-United defender will now be questioned by the authorities to get a clear picture of the exact items that were stolen.

This is not the first time that the English defender was the victim of a crime in the Italian city. In 2021, the player and his family were robbed at gunpoint at their home.