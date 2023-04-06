Former Chelsea player Izzy Brown forced to retire aged just 26 after repeated Achilles tendon surgeries

After years of injury struggles, former Chelsea youth player Izzy Brown has announced his retirement, aged just 26.

WHAT HAPPENED? After two injury-plagued years, with an Achilles problem sidelining him since 2021, former Chelsea player Isaiah Brown has retired from professional football at 26 years old. The midfielder only made one senior appearance for Chelsea, but enjoyed some successful times out on loan at other clubs, with one particular highlight being a Championship play-off final win with Huddersfield in 2017.

Known as a talented attacking midfielder, he represented England at various youth levels, but an extremely difficult couple of years have meant he's had to end his career far earlier than he would've anticipated.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brown announced his retirement on Twitter, posting a written statement that read: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football." In the emotional post, he continued: "I will always remember the memories I have made. To every club that I have played for, I really appreciate you all for believing in me and giving me the chance to play the game I love."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's always sad when talented players are forced to call it quits before they've reached their potential, whether it's Brighton's Enoch Mwepu due to his heart condition, or Izzy Brown because of his Achilles. However, as areas of the game such as strength and conditioning, sports science, coaching data and analysis continues to develop and grow, greater opportunities for work in after playing football are becoming available for these players forced into early retirement if they so choose.

WHAT NEXT? In his statement, Brown wrote: "Football doesn't define me as a person. I'm a father, a son, a brother, and a friend, and I still will be that after football." Whether he ends up taking a behind-the-scenes role at a club or moving away from football entirely, this kind of mindset will surely help him out along the way.