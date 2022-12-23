'The worst time of my life' - Former Bayern Munich & Real Madrid boss Jupp Heynckes opens up on surviving heart surgery

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid manager Jupp Heynckes has discussed the difficulty he's faced amid his recent heart surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 77-year-old has only just come home from the Dusseldorf University Hospital after having a heart operation. Several stents were placed during the urgently needed surgery as two arteries in the chest had closed. The now-retired manager was in the guard and intensive care unit for around two weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by Kicker, Heynckes said: "That was the worst time of my life. I couldn't sleep, time doesn't pass, it was martyrdom."

He admitted he didn't "expect such a serious operation" but would now like to express his sincere thanks "to all the doctors and the entire staff who looked after me".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German – who won the World Cup in 1974 – led Bayern Munich to a treble win in 2013 as manager, while he also won the Champions League in 1998 with Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR HEYNCKES? He retired at the end of the 2017–18 season and so at least won't have the stress of the job as he continues on his road to full recovery.