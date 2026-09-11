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Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - Copa del Rey FinalGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Former Barcelona star: if I had Real Madrid's trio, I would sit down for the entire match

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
A. Turan
Netherlands
Ukraine
Spain
Türkiye

Turan sparked controversy with his statement

Arda Turan has stirred debate with a striking comment about his animated style on the touchline. Asked why he never sits still during matches, the Shakhtar Donetsk coach reached for Real Madrid's old midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven yesterday, Thursday, in the first round of the Champions League, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player was explaining how he manages games. Then came the twist. He name-checked the Los Merengues trio, players who once starred for the great rivals of both Blaugrana and Los Rojiblancos.

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"If I had Kroos, Modric and Casemiro, I would sit down for the entire ninety minutes," Turan said, hinting that with that midfield he'd have no need to bark instructions all game long.

His temper flared in the 85th minute when he reacted angrily to a decision from Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler, earning a yellow card. After the final whistle he admitted he'd been out of line.

"This is my mistake," the Turkish coach said. "Halil managed a very good match today. And his crew was extremely courteous. They managed a game worthy of the Champions League. Sometimes we make mistakes out of emotion. It happens, no problem."

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