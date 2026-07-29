"For the three, there will be no future at Bayern Munich": Max Eberl with a clear message to players up for sale

After signing Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari, Bayern Munich's priority now is sales. Above all, the three players returning from loan, Joao Palhinha (most recently Tottenham Hotspur), Bryan Zaragoza (AS Roma) and Sacha Boey (Galatasaray Istanbul), are all expected to leave the club this summer.

"With Sacha, Bryan and Joao, we have three players we are very open to letting go," Eberl underlined in a media round on Wednesday and added emphatically: "For those three, there will be no future at Bayern Munich. If one of them decides to stay here, then it will be relatively tough and complicated for him because he will not play a major role."

That is only one part of the equation, though. Bayern also need to find clubs willing to meet their asking price. Right now, none of the three looks close to a concrete move.

Max Eberl rules out departure of Alphonso Davies

On Davies, Eberl described a sale as "out of the question". After several injuries and given his high salary, the 25-year-old left-back had recently been linked repeatedly with a possible departure. In the coming season, Davies is set to battle Brown for the starting spot at left-back, with Hiroki Ito available as an alternative. And, oh yes: Michael Olise is also staying at Bayern Munich.

Once the permanent signing of Bara Ndiaye, who has already been training with the team at Tegernsee, is completed, no further arrivals are planned. "Our squad is set," said Eberl. "This year I really, really had to smile at the names that were linked with us. It really amused me very much because there was actually zero per cent truth in all of the names that were around us."

He also specifically denied an alleged interest in the Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere of Atalanta Bergamo.