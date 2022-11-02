Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers to buy

GOAL takes a look at the best young players to sign on Football Manager 2023

Unearthing a wonderkid in Football Manager can be highly satisfying, particularly if they go on to become a world-class player who spearheads your success or if you manage to cash in with a lucrative transfer fee when a bigger club comes calling.

Football Manager 2023 is here and, to help you refine your scouting, GOAL takes a look at some of the best young players with high potential to sign on the game, listed according to their value.

Note: We have limited the list to the best strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 and under, with players' ages matching those at the start of the game.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid strikers: Best young forwards

Player Age Club Nat. VA. Karim Adeyemi 20 Borussia Dortmund Germany £54m - £80m Jeremy Doku 20 Rennes Belgium £51m - £63m Fabio Silva 19 Wolves Portugal £48m - £71m Mathys Tel 17 Bayern Munich France £38m - £55m Ansu Fati 19 Barcelona Spain £38m -£55m Gabriel Vidovic 18 Bayern Munich Croatia £34m - £51m Joao Pedro 20 Watford Brazil £30m Youssoufa Moukoko 17 Borussia Dortmund Germany £25m - £29m Mohamed-Ali Cho 18 Real San Sebastian France £23m - £34m Joe Gelhardt 20 Leeds United England £23m - £33m Dane Scarlett 18 Tottenham England £21m - £31m Jon Karrikaburu 19 Real San Sebastian Spain £20m - £25m Jamie Donley 17 Tottenham Northern Ireland £19m - £28m Benjamin Sesko 19 RB Salzburg Slovenia £16m - £24m Vitor Roque 17 ATP Brazil £12m - £14.5m Marcos Leonardo 19 SAN Brazil £11.5m - £17m Endrick 15 SEP Brazil £11m - £13.5m Sekou Mara 19 Southampton France £11m - £13m Evan Ferguson 17 Brighton Ireland £10.5m - £15.5m Rodrigo Ribeiro 17 Sporting CP Portugal £9.4m - £13.5m Ricardo Pepi 19 Augsburg USA £8.8m -£13m Emre Tezgel 16 Stoke City England £6.4m - £8m Julian Rijkhoff 17 Borussia Dortmund Netherlands £6m - £8.8m Alex Tibidi 18 Stuttgart France £4.6m -£6.8m Iker Bravo 17 Bayer Leverkusen Spain £2.6m - £5.2m Rory Wilson 16 Aston Villa Scotland £900k - £1.9m

Some of the best strikers and forwards on Football Manager 2023 will set you back a significant fee, so you will need a hefty transfer budget to sign those at the top end, such as Borussia Dortmund duo Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko.

The likes of Ansu Fati at Barcelona and Bayern Munich's 17-year-old Mathys Tel will also be hard to sign unless you are prepared to make a major transfer bid. Nevertheless, many wonderkids are open to loan moves, particularly if they are not featuring for their parent club and this is a definite option if you are managing a financially-restrained club.

Fifteen-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is considered one of the best young strikers to sign on Football Manager 2023 and has a transfer tag of £11 million to £13.5 million, which makes him somewhat more affordable, but he will not be able to leave Brazil until he turns 18.

Getty Images

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid midfielders: Best young DMs, CAMs & wingers

Player Age Club Nat. VA. Jude Bellingham 18 Borussia Dortmund England £106m - £126m Pedri 19 Barcelona Spain £67m - £83m Florian Wirtz 19 Bayer Leverkusen Germany £66m - £98m Jamal Musiala 19 Bayern Munich Germany £62m - £77m Noni Madueke 20 PSV England £60m - £87m Eduardo Camavinga 19 Real Madrid France £55m - £68m Giovanni Reyna 19 Borussia Dortmund USA £55m - £66m Gavi 17 Barcelona Spain £55m - £66m Yeremy Pino 19 Villarreal Spain £52m - £77m Harvey Elliott 19 Liverpool England £44m - £55m Nico Williams 19 A. Bilbao Spain £35m - £51m Romeo Lavia 18 Southampton Belgium £28m - £41m Alfie Devine 17 Tottenham England £25m - £31m Ilaix Moriba 19 RB Leipzig Guinea £25m - £30m Fabio Miretti 18 Juventus Italy £24m - £36m Rayan Cherki 18 Lyon France £24m - £30m Hannibal 19 Manchester UFC Tunisia £29m - £29m Carney Chukwuemeka 18 Chelsea England £23m - £29m Warren Zaire-Emery 16 PSG France £20m - £30m Alejandro Garnacho 17 Manchester UFC Argentina £19m - £28m Harvey Vale 18 Chelsea England £18.5m - £23m Charlie Patino 18 Arsenal England £17m - £35m Julio Enciso 18 Brighton Paraguay £16m - £20m Shola Shoretire 18 Manchester UFC England £13m - £16.5m Jordan James 17 Birmingham City Wales £13m - £16.5m Julien Duranville 16 Anderlecht Belgium £12.5m - £15.5m Luka Sucic 19 RB Salzburg Croatia £12.5m - £14.5m Paul Wanner 16 Bayern Munich Germany £12m - £17.5m Ben Doak 16 Liverpool Scotland £11m - £16m Leo Castledine 16 Chelsea England £11m - £16m Archie Gray 16 Leeds England £11m - £13.5m Yaser Asprilla 18 Watford Colombia £11m - £13.5m Fabio Blanco 18 Barcelona Spain £9.8m - £12m Luka Romero 17 Lazio Argentina £9.4 - £11.5m Angelo 17 SAN Brazil £9m - £13.5m Ewan Simpson 15 Aston Villa Scotland £9m - £13.5m Noel Aseko Nkili 16 Bayern Munich Germany £8.8m - £11m Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 17 Borussia Dortmund England £8.6m - £13m Alvaro Bastida 18 Cadiz Spain £8.6m - £10.5m Arda Guler 17 Fenerbahce Turkey £8.6m - £10.5m Charlie Webster 18 Chelsea England £8.6m - £10m Eyup Aydin 17 Bayern Munich Germany £8m - £12m Roony Bardghji 16 Kobenhavn Sweden £6.4m - £9.4m Jobe Bellingham 16 Birmingham City England £5.8m - £7.2m Lovro Zvonarek 17 Bayern Munich Croatia £5.6m - £6.6m Arijon Ibrahimovic 16 Bayern Munich Germany £3.7m - £7m Simone Pafundi 16 Udinese Italy £3.2m - £6.2m Kenan Yildiz 17 Juventus Turkey £600k -£4m Wesley Dual 16 Barcelona Spain £500k - £1.1m

Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Florian Wirtz are wonderkid midfielders who are effectively unattainable unless you are managing one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a transfer kitty to match. Signing such players would be a statement, but if you have to work with a small budget, there are still plenty of options available.

Alejandro Garnacho is the type of bright talent that could be available to sign on loan, given that he is not yet a first-team player for Manchester UFC (Manchester United).

Watford's Yaser Asprilla has potential to shine and has already been capped at senior level for Colombia, while Jobe Bellingham - brother of Jude - could follow in his elder sibling's footsteps. Brazilian youngster Angelo could represent value for money if you negotiate a decent deal, while Wesley Dual at Barcelona and Kenan Yildiz at Juventus have fairly low price tags.

You can see more wingers, defensive midfielders and attacking midfielders in the table above.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid defenders: Best young centre-backs & full-backs

Player Age Club Nat. VA. Tino Livramento 19 Southampton England £70m - £84m Nuno Mendes 20 PSG Portugal £69m - £101m Josko Gvardiol 20 RB Leizpig Croatia £69m - £82m Destiny Udogie 19 Tottenham Italy £43m - £53m Giorgio Scalvini 18 Atalanta Italy £35m - £43m Devyne Rensch 19 Ajax Netherlands £27m - £32m Antonio Silva 18 Benfica Portugal £24m - £30m Kaiky 18 Almeria Brazil £21m - £31m Joe Scally 19 Borussia M'gladbach USA £17m - £21m Jesus Vazquez 19 Valencia Spain £16m - £23m Alejandro Balde 18 Barcelona Spain £13.5m - £20m Reuell Walters 17 Arsenal England £10m - £12m Diego Coppola 18 Verona Italy £9.8m - £14.5m Conor Bradley 18 Liverpool Northern Ireland £9.4m - £14m Stefan Bajcetic 17 Liverpool Spain £8.8m - £13m Calvin Ramsey 18 Liverpool Scotland £8.8m - £13m Tayo Adaramola 18 Crystal Palace Ireland £7.2m - £8.8 Jayden Meghoma 15 Southampton England £6.6m - £10m Adam Aznou 16 Bayern Munich Spain £5.6m - £6.8m Arnau Martinez 19 Girona Spain £4.2m - £6.2m Maldini Kacurri 16 Arsenal Albania £2.9m - £5.6m Mateusz Jasinski 16 Wolfsburg Poland £2m - £3.9m Taylan Bulut 16 Schalke Germany £1.2m - £2.5m Paulo Fritschi 17 Stuttgart Germany £1.1m - £2.2m Leandro Morgalla 17 1860 Munchen Germany £950k -£2m Vincent Manuba 16 Bayern Munich Germany £950k - £2m Joshua Uwakhonye 16 Borussia M'gladbach Germany £850k - £1.7m

Benfica have a brilliant young centre-back called Antonio Silva and he could well be the next Ruben Dias, but he'll cost you. Germany, meanwhile is packed full with talented defenders, such as Paulo Fritschi at Stuttgart, Leandro Morgalla of 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich's Vincent Manuba.

Arsenal have a youngster by the name of Maldini in their ranks - 16-year-old Maldini Kacurri - and if he's anything like his namesake from Milan, you'll have a cracking defender on your hands.

Check out the best young centre-backs and full-backs on Football Manager 2023 in the table above.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkid goalkeepers

Player Age Club Nat. VA. Gavin Bazunu 20 Southampton Ireland £33m - £49m Anatoli Trubin 20 Shakhtar Ukraine £30m - £44m Gabriel Slonina 18 Chelsea USA £12.5m - £18.5m Josh Griffiths 20 West Brom England £6.2m - £7.4m Ted Curd 16 Chelsea England £5.4m - £6.4m Dennis Seimen 16 Stuttgart Germany £4m - £6.2m Iker Alvarez 20 Villarreal Andorra £4m - £5.8m Luca Podlech 17 Schalke Germany £1.3m - £2.6m Martin Turk 18 Parma Slovenia £900k - £1.9m Maarten Vandevoordt 20 Genk Belgium £800k - £4.3m Tommy Setford 16 Ajax England £750k - £8.2m Alex Padilla 18 A. Bilbao Spain £450k - £6.2m Dogan Alemdar 19 Rennes Turkey £325k - £3.3m Ferran Quetglas 17 Real Madrid Spain £250k - £2.5m Marcelo Pitaluga 19 Liverpool Brazil £250k - £750k

If you are a believer in promoting young goalkeeping talents, then you can't go far wrong with Gavin Bazunu or Gabriel Slonina, though you'll likely have to pay a premium. Sixteen-year-old Dennis Seiman at Stuttgart is highly regarded, as is Alex Padilla at Athletic Club.

Marcelo Pitaluga is the Brazilian understudy to Alisson at Liverpool, while Rennes' Turkish shot-stopper Dogan Alemdar is relatively affordable for a full international with lots of senior experience under his belt already.

