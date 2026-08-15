Jamal Musiala's sudden collapse during Bayern Munich's friendly against Leipzig on Saturday, part of both sides' preparations for the new 2026-2027 season, sparked alarm. Sporting director Max Eberl then provided an update on the player's condition.

Bayern won the Telekom Cup clash 3-1, but the match turned frightening in the 83rd minute. Musiala went down on the pitch with no clear contact. Players from both teams rushed to call for help as an emergency doctor came on amid a hushed crowd, then began treating the 23-year-old.

Moments later, the doctor gave a positive signal before Musiala left the pitch looking dazed and dizzy.

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Eberl told "Bild" after the match: "He is fine, and that is the most important thing". His words played down fears over the player, who looked affected by the heat that hit 33 degrees Celsius in Munich.

Per "Sport 1", Musiala suffered dizziness and circulatory problems brought on by the heat. Initial examinations by Bayern's doctors revealed no worrying indications.

Musiala is expected to rest over the next two days to recover. The club will monitor his condition before deciding when he returns to training.

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