Folarin Balogun and Djordje Petrovic incoming? Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea want two more signings amid reports of bid for Arsenal forward and goalkeeper's medical

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has confirmed that the Blues want to continue adding to their squad, having already signed no fewer than nine players this summer. Petrovic has already undergone a medical ahead of a move from MLS side New England Revolution, while the club have made an approach to sign Balogun from Arsenal, although he has also been linked with Ligue 1 club Monaco.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino told reporters: "We need at least one keeper. We have very talented young keepers but they need time. We need more and then we were talking about one offensive player, the right profile.

"If we can add the right profile, yes, but not to bring players so we can add one more. We don't want to stop the evolution of some young guys, [Armando] Broja, [Christopher] Nkunku. Working hard but not to take a decision because we need someone. These two areas we maybe need some players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's spend this summer has been enormous; the club have thus far splashed a staggering £344 million ($433m) in this transfer window, and it shows no signs of stopping.

