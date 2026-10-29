Hansi Flick is on Instagram. The German coach and Barcelona announced the launch of his official account on Thursday, with a joint post in which Flick welcomed the move.

The manager wrote: "Hello Culers! I'm very happy to be on Instagram, and to share some moments from my day and my life with Barcelona and with you."

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He also addressed the fans in Catalan, saying: "Thank you very much for your support. Long live Barcelona!"

For his first image, Flick chose a photo from the team's presentation at the start of the current season, during the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Smiling and wearing a shirt bearing the Barcelona crest, the German nodded to his bond with the club and the city. He has spoken of it often, with lines such as "I like Barcelona very much" and "Barcelona is the club of my life".

The account offers fans a chance to get close to a coach who usually keeps his private life out of the spotlight. Quite what Flick will share remains unclear, but he is expected to stick to his trademark sobriety and professionalism, according to the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Within his first hour on Instagram, he passed 100,000 followers and began following every first-team player at the Catalan club.