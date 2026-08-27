Flick: Raphinha is exemplary, and this is why Yamal played 90 minutes

Hansi Flick refused to be drawn on Barcelona's Champions League draw after his side beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Thursday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga.

Drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Aston Villa, Flick told reporters in the mixed zone: "We will have time to talk about the Champions League, but it looks like a great group (of matches) for watching good football."

Read also

Mourinho on his return to the Bernabeu: I have changed after all these years

Official Egyptian celebration of the historic partnership with Barcelona

The German added: "Honestly, when you tell me these names, yes I know Paris Saint-Germain, and I also know Manchester City and Aston Villa, but I don't have a complete idea right now, because my focus was on today's match."

"I think we have enough time over the coming days to talk about that, because the most important thing for me is to know who we will face first," he continued. "Then we take things step by step."

Yamal and Raphinha

Lamine Yamal went the full 90 minutes against Bilbao, and Flick was pleased. "I think it was good for Lamine to play 90 minutes, because in circumstances like these we also continue to improve the physical side. That was the idea today."

"And of course, you could see at the end that all the players were very tired, but that's natural," he added. "This is football, and we give everything we have."

Raphinha has scored three goals in just two matches as a centre-forward. Asked whether the Brazilian is the best "number 9" Barca can have this season, Flick replied: "We don't know that. For me, what's important when we have a game plan like this, and we rely on Raphinha as a number 9 or any other player in this position, is that we follow our plan."

"He is putting in a really good performance. He is great, dynamic, and very useful to us," he continued. "His intensity, his running, and his value in this goal (the first against Bilbao) are ideal for us."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums.



