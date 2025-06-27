Here’s all you need to know before heading to the biggest tennis tournament on the planet

Visiting the Wimbledon Championships at least once is on every sporting fan’s bucket list. If you’re aiming to make that dream of watching the best tennis players and Wimbledon favourites in action at the most prestigious tournament in the world become a reality, we are here to offer a helping hand. Let us give you all the vital information that’s required before making a trip to Wimbledon, from how to obtain tickets to what you should wear and how you can get there.

London turns tennis mad for two weeks each year for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. It’s one of four annual Grand Slam competitions, alongside the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, but it is the only one of the four played on grass courts. Founded in 1877, not only is Wimbledon the oldest tennis tournament in the world, it’s also regarded as the most prestigious, thanks to its history and traditions, and it truly holds a special place in the hearts of global tennis fans.

Close your eyes for a few moments and transport yourself to the iconic tennis venue. You’re tucking into a tub of strawberries and cream, sipping on champagne, the sun is shining, there’s not a cloud in the sky, and you’re watching top-quality tennis being played just metres away. While the weather can never be guaranteed, all the rest could be and much, much more. Let GOAL bring you all the vital information to make your first visit to the Wimbledon Championships a memorable one. It is sure to make you want to go back time and time again.

When are the Wimbledon Championships?

Getty Images

The Wimbledon Championships take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a private members' club, in the London suburb of Wimbledon on outdoor grass courts. It’s traditionally held over two weeks in late June and early July, starting either on the last Monday in June or the first Monday in July and culminating with the ladies' and men's singles finals, scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday at the end of the second week.

The main events are the men’s and ladies’ singles, with a total of 254 matches played in those two competitions during the Wimbledon fortnight. There are also men’s, women’s and mixed doubles as well as junior events (boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles).

Matches are played on 18 championship courts with an order of play produced daily to determine where the next day's matches are scheduled to take place. The Wimbledon grounds are open from 10am every day of the tournament with matches starting on the outside courts at 11am, at 1pm on No 1 Court and at 1.30pm on Centre Court (or 2pm during finals weekend).

How do you buy Wimbledon tickets?

There are several ways you can purchase Wimbledon tickets. One of the most popular avenues annually is to enter the public ballot. However, it is a very oversubscribed process, which starts in September and ends in November. If successful, you begin hearing back from February and you are then given a certain number of days to pay for your tickets.

Tickets range from approximately £50–£275 depending on the day and which court you’re on. Unfortunately, you don’t have a choice on what day or court you’re allocated, and tickets are non-transferable, so if you don’t accept them, they are put back into the next ballot. If you don’t get lucky in the ballot, other ticket options are debentures, corporate hospitality or getting in via the ‘Queue’.

Buying debenture seats or securing hospitality tickets can also see you with an in to Wimbledon. Debentures are five-year season passes to Wimbledon, where you get the best seats on Centre Court and No 1 Court, for each day of the Championships. They are costly, but as well as guaranteeing seats on the main courts, they also offer additional benefits, including VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants. Debenture owners can sell off any unwanted tickets if they can’t make certain days and they are the only freely resaleable tickets for the tournament, so are obviously in high demand. You’re looking at around £1000 plus per ticket for Court No 1 going up to £6000 for a ticket to the finals on Centre Court.

Some ticket providers offer premium packages that include Centre Court tickets, hospitality lounges, food, and accommodation. These are ideal for international travellers looking for a full-service Wimbledon experience.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market - a favourable choice if you're looking for last-minute Wimbledon tickets. StubHub and Viagogo are a couple of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are both legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and are a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

How do you join the Wimbledon Queue?

Getty Images

The ’Queue’ is a unique Wimbledon tradition that allows fans to purchase same-day Show Court tickets or Grounds Passes. To buy one of the limited Show Court tickets, almost invariably requires camping the night at Wimbledon Park, which is a 5-minute walk from Southfields Station, or waiting all day in line. Each person receives a card indicating their place in the queue, and there is no way to hold a place for anyone else. Tickets are sold on a best available, one per person, queuing basis and are non-transferable.

500 tickets for Centre Court, No.1 and 2 Courts are sold off via the queuing process every day of play throughout the tournament, except in the last four days when semi-finals and finals are taking place. For avid tennis fans looking for an unforgettable experience, Show Court seats provide a more exclusive feel and the chance to witness top-tier matches up close.

To make the process more efficient, tickets are sold to those towards the front of the Queue, before the Grounds have opened each morning. Those Queuers who have purchased their tickets are then invited into the Queue Village until the Grounds officially open at 10am. In the Queue Village, guests can mingle, enjoy refreshments and watch tennis on the big screen. The Queue Village is also used later on in the day to house those Queuers waiting for tickets to become available when the Grounds have reached capacity. When there is capacity in the Grounds, screen messaging will be displayed inviting guests in Queue card number order to purchase tickets from the Queue Ticket Sales kiosk. Those checked into the Queue, but who have yet to be invited to purchase tickets, can keep up to date with the latest information via the Wimbledon App.

If you don’t fancy camping or getting to Wimbledon before the sun rises, a few thousand Grounds Passes are also available on the day. However, you should still look to arrive before 9am if you’re looking to purchase passes. They cost £20–£30 and allow you to watch matches on the unreserved courts (No.3–18) and the big matches on the large screen from Henman Hill (or Murray Mound). A Ground Pass is ideal for casual spectators or those keen to enjoy a more flexible day, as it allows you to soak up the tournament’s lively atmosphere and explore matches at your own pace. Grounds Pass holders can also upgrade their tickets for access to the Show Court after 3pm by buying a resale ticket, where people who’ve left for the day let their tickets be sold on for charity. Tickets cost £15 per person for Centre Court or £10 for Courts 1 and 2.

If camping overnight in the designated area of Wimbledon Park, only two-man tents are allowed. Camping gear and supplies can be stored in left luggage in the park for £5, though there is a maximum storage bag size of 60cm x 45cm x 25cm. At 6am, campers are woken by stewards to pack up their equipment and asked to start forming the Queue. From 7.30am, wristbands are issued, starting at the front of The Queue, for people queueing for Centre, No.1 and No.2 Court tickets. The number of wristbands issued exactly matches the quantity of tickets available on that day. There is a Grounds capacity limit, and once this is reached, entry is only possible as people leave for the day. It’s therefore worth checking the Queue status on wimbledon.com before arriving at the venue.

How do you get to Wimbledon?

While car parking options for those coming to the Championships may be very limited, public transport around the local area is very accessible, although usage will be high and queuing commonplace.

Looking for the best public transport choices? Here are all the options you should know:

The closest Tube station is Southfields (District Line) , which is an easy 15-minute walk away straight down Wimbledon Park Road.

, which is an easy 15-minute walk away straight down Wimbledon Park Road. There is also Wimbledon Station (District Line, South Western Railway, and London Trams) and Wimbledon Park Station (District Line), which are both slightly further away.

and which are both slightly further away. You can catch a dedicated Championships shuttle bus from Wimbledon Station.

from Wimbledon Station. Wimbledon is also well-connected by several local bus routes , including the 57 (between Kingston and Clapham Park), 93 (Putney Bridge to North Cheam), 131 (Kingston to Tooting Broadway), 156 (Vauxhall), 163 (Morden), 164 (Sutton), 200 (Raynes Park to Mitcham), 219 (Clapham Junction), 493 (Richmond to Tooting). The 493 is your best bet, as it directly links Wimbledon Station and Southfields Station.

, including the 57 (between Kingston and Clapham Park), 93 (Putney Bridge to North Cheam), 131 (Kingston to Tooting Broadway), 156 (Vauxhall), 163 (Morden), 164 (Sutton), 200 (Raynes Park to Mitcham), 219 (Clapham Junction), 493 (Richmond to Tooting). The 493 is your best bet, as it directly links Wimbledon Station and Southfields Station. Shared taxi services with fixed fares operate from both Southfields Station and Wimbledon Station or you can use Uber or Bolt if more convenient. A Championships Park & Ride service is also available at Morden Park charged at £20 for standard cars/minibuses or £10 for fully electric vehicles, which is open from 6.30am until 11pm daily.

What should I wear to Wimbledon – and take with me?

Getty Images

You may get blue skies and scorching sunshine. You may get overcast, cloudy conditions, or even a chance of rain. You never know what awaits with the British weather, so it's wise to dress appropriately and be prepared for all possible outcomes. It’s a good idea to bring a jumper, umbrella, raincoat or light jacket and sunglasses with you. There’s limited shade on most courts, so it’s best to bring a hat and sunscreen too. Ensure that the bag you bring your items in is no larger than 40cm x 30cm x 30cm, though.

Unlike the players, whose white outfits are strictly enforced, there isn’t a strict dress code if you’re visiting Wimbledon, unless you’re in one of the hospitality or members’ areas. Visitors in the Queue seeking day ground admission passes don’t need to adhere to any dress code. However, should you be hoping to find your way onto one of the top courts, it’s best to dress the part. Smart casual is generally recommended. Think summery, stylish outfits. Make sure you’re wearing comfortable shoes too. The Grounds are large, and you’ll be doing plenty of walking during the day.

Aside from food and drink, there are a few other essential items to bring, including a photo ID, a portable mobile charger (you’ll be using your phone for photos, maps, schedules, and possibly e-tickets) and a water bottle. You can fill up your bottle at any one of the 100+ conveniently placed refill points throughout the venue.

Where should I stay if I’m visiting Wimbledon?

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or a longer stay, you'll want to find a place to stay in the South West area of London near Wimbledon or in the city of London to make the most of your visit.

Staying in southwest London makes things easiest, especially if you're looking at areas within walking distance of The Championships. Hotels in Wimbledon get booked up really early, so you might want to look at Wandsworth, Putney or Earlsfield too, or it’s easy to reach Wimbledon from anywhere in central London on the District Line.

Use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on - you can also hover over accommodation options to see what suits your budget, depending on the dates when you want to go.



What is there to eat at Wimbledon?

Many people who attend Wimbledon will be looking to join the traditions of feasting on strawberries and cream, washed down with glasses of bubbly and Pimms. If you're looking for other alternatives, Wimbledon caters for all culinary cravings, and you can even bring your own food and tipples along too.

Let’s kick off with the usual suspects. Over 200,000 punnets of strawberries (with cream if desired) will be consumed during the Championships. For freshness, they are picked in Kent at 4am every day of the tournament. A punnet will cost £2.70 this year after being frozen at £2.50 for numerous years.

There are lots of other eating options though, ranging from takeaway cafes to sit-down restaurants. Whether you’re seeking a refined dining experience, traditional British flavours, or an outdoor setting to unwind, the various restaurants at the Grounds all bring something unique to the table. If you’re aiming to keep on the move, you could grab fish & chips or perhaps a sandwich from the many food court offerings or bars, so you don’t miss too much of the live tennis action. There’s also a new frictionless store located inside the Walled Garden Larder, offering a quick, seamless and hassle-free way to purchase your food and drinks.

If you’re on a budget, on a special diet, or just want to spread out a picnic on Henman Hill, you can always bring in your own supplies. Cool bags are allowed (within the size limit, 40 x 30 x 30cm) but not hard-sided cool boxes, hampers or large flasks.

Visitors can bring alcohol in with them, up to a bottle of wine or two cans of beer/premixed aperitifs per person. Bottles of spirits or fortified wines are not permitted. Any alcohol brought in can only be drunk in designated areas.

What time should I arrive at Wimbledon?

If heading to Wimbledon ticketless and aiming to secure Show Court tickets, you will need to either camp overnight or arrive at the Queue around 4am/5am. Those visitors with less focused goals who just want to pick up Grounds Passes should still strive to be in the Queue before 9am.

While the main draw of Wimbledon is to witness some of the world’s best tennis players showing off their skills, the allure of visiting the All England Club lies in savouring the entire experience. Gates open from 10am, so plan to arrive early and dive headfirst into the Wimbledon atmosphere, where every corner is steeped in charm and history. You could begin with a leisurely stroll, taking in the outer court matches. This is your chance to see tennis up close and personal, away from the grandeur of main events.

There’s plenty to keep you busy around the Grounds away from the court action, too. Whether it’s visiting the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, which is a treasure trove of tennis history, or going to one of the official Wimbledon shops, so you can leave the Grounds with your own trendy Wimbledon merchandise. The museum, which is located at Gate 4, opens at 10am daily and is free of charge to all guests. There are three official Wimbledon shops and five express shops located around the Grounds. You can use the Wimbledon App to find out which one is nearest to you once at the venue.