Firmino trains for Liverpool ahead of Barcelona clash

The Brazilian's presence gives his manager a massive boost going into the Camp Nou clash, having missed the 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday

Roberto Firmino has returned to training for on Tuesday despite previous claims he could miss the rest of the season.

The star was absent for last Friday's 5-0 win over Huddersfield with an ankle knock, and rumours had circulated that the injury was long term.

However, Firmino was seen training in an open session at Melwood ahead of the Reds' semi-final first leg against on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp has already rubbished the reports that Firmino might be out for the remainder of the campaign and said he was hopeful the forward would be fit for the Camp Nou clash.

The German told BBC Sport on Friday: “Roberto Firmino is not out for the rest of the season.

“It’s true yesterday [on Thursday], after training, he fell obviously a little bit, he went to the physiotherapist and they wanted to wait overnight.

“This morning he came and said he still feels it a little bit. It’s kind of a small tear. We will see.

“It’s Bobby Firmino, so I would say it’s likely he’s ready for Barcelona. Of course, we don’t know 100 per cent."

And the former man gave his boss a major boost ahead of the vital first leg with his presence in training on Tuesday.

Former Reds attacker Philippe Coutinho has admitted Liverpool's attacking trio of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are important to Klopp's team, but claims there is more to the Anfield outfit as he aims to help Barcelona through to the final.

Firmino has managed 11 Champions League strikes this term and has taken up the mantle left by the earlier dip in goals of Mohamed Salah this term, although the Brazilian says his team-mate has returned to form at exactly the right time.

Liverpool will be looking to secure a second successive Champions League final appearance after finishing runners-up to last term.

They made it through the semi-finals last year in dramatic style with a 7-6 aggregate victory over .

With Klopp's side sitting just one point behind at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool could still secure a memorable double this season.