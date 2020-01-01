‘Some of the stuff Firmino does is madness!’ – Henderson heaps praise on Liverpool team-mate

The Reds captain has hailed to contribution of the Brazil international after he was set up to score by his colleague against Southampton

captain Jordan Henderson has sung the praises of club-mate Roberto Firmino after the international helped the Reds to a 4-0 home win over .

With the scores locked at half-time, Firmino stepped up his game after the break and completed a memorable hat-trick of assists to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to their 24th win in 25 matches this season, taking them to 73 points – 22 ahead of closest rivals .

Henderson was one of the benefactors of Firmino’s creativity and after the game told the club’s official website of the quality his 28-year-old colleague possesses.

More teams

“Some of the stuff he does is madness really,” he said. “But he's another outstanding player for us and it was another big performance from him.

“Especially in the second half, everyone put in a really good performance. We're just really delighted to get the three points, especially going into the break now.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also hailed Firmino’s abilities, with the midfielder another to be teed up by the South American at the weekend.

“It becomes a little bit normal when you play with that guy,” the former man said.

"That's the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He's such a joy to play with and to feed off.

“He's always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He's a top man and we all love him.”

Article continues below

Former star Firmino has played 36 times for the Anfield club during the 2019-20 season to date and has contributed an impressive 10 goals and 12 assists.

Saturday’s treble of decisive passes was not the first time this season that he has achieved such a notable feat. In the encounter at home against Red Bull Salzburg – a thriller that Jurgen Klopp’s men edged 4-3 – he also achieved a trio of assists.

Firmino, meanwhile, will be rested along with the rest of Liverpool’s first team for Tuesday's fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury – a fixture in which Klopp has pledged to play the reserves as it impinges on his side’s mid-season break.