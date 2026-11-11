Fifa warned with its old prophecy: Tebas says football faces a dangerous turning point

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, has warned of the increasing risks facing domestic football competitions, arguing that the repercussions of certain footballing decisions and institutions are no longer merely a potential threat, but have already become a reality the game is living through.
According to the website of Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tebas told the Social Football Summit in Turin: "We are not facing a threat to our domestic competitions, rather we are already living the danger." The major leagues, he stressed, must look to the future rather than chase short-term gains.
Thinking has to extend to the medium and long term, the La Liga president explained, with the new tournaments and their future impact demanding proper study. He pointed to the Club World Cup, questioning what it will do to football after five or six years.
Clubs who play no part in the European competitions suffer most from the changes sweeping through the game, Tebas argued, recalling the battle of the 2018-2019 season over the Champions League revamp.
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Back then, he revealed, UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association tried to reshape the Champions League along lines that mirrored the European Super League proposal. That confrontation mattered, he insisted, and it ended with victory for those who refused the change.
Setting out Spain's stance, Tebas took aim at some of football's institutions. "We are not afraid to state that some institutions act in a way that harms this industry. FIFA must change," he said. Europe boasts more than 60,000 professional players, he added, yet the entire industry revolves around just 20 clubs, leaving the rest exposed to real danger.
Economic interests sit tangled up in these competitions, and Tebas stressed the need to protect the whole thing rather than favour a handful of clubs. "On many occasions, the interests of the competition do not align with the interests of some clubs, and we must work to change this direction," he explained.
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He fancies his chances of winning the fight. Ten years ago, some branded him a pessimist for predicting where the game would end up. Today's developments, he reckons, prove his old fears were well founded.
On the stranglehold the international and European federations hold over the running of the game, he finished: "UEFA and FIFA possess a monopoly, and I respect this monopoly as long as their decisions are free and transparent and serve the interest of preserving the integrity of European football."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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