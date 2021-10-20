FIFA 22 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on Career Mode

Having a strong midfield is crucial to success both in the real world and in FIFA 22.

In the past year, Jorginho helped Chelsea win the Champions League and Italy lift the European Championship and thus was quickly made one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or.

FIFA 22's new gameplay changes have made the midfield battle more important than previous years and finding the right players in the middle is essential in Career Mode.

Jadon Sancho was the best young midfielder in FIFA 21 and that was reflected in reality as well as he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for £73 million.

Sancho's potential is huge, but to reach it, he will require game time and the right coaching. This is also true of any young player in FIFA 22 as well.

To reach their potential rating, you will need to give them the right experience for them to be a success on the pitch.

Here are all the best young midfielders in FIFA 22 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 22 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best young midfielders

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. 1 Pedri 18 Barcelona CM 81 91 £46.4m 2 R Gravenberch 19 Ajax CM, CDM 78 90 £28.4m 3 J Bellingham 18 Borussia Dortmund CM, LM 79 89 £31.8m 4 F Wirtz 18 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, CM 78 89 £25.4m 5 M Greenwood 19 Man Utd RM, ST 78 89 £26.2m 6 E Camavinga 18 Real Madrid CM, CDM 78 89 £25.4m 7 B Saka 19 Arsenal RM, LM, LB 80 88 £39.1m 8 N Madueke 19 PSV RM, ST 77 88 £19.8m 9 J Musiala 18 Bayern Munich LM, CAM 76 88 £15.1m 10 Gabriel Martinelli 20 Arsenal LM, LW 76 88 £15.5m 11 T Kubo 20 Real Madrid RM, CM, CAM 75 88 £11.6m 12 G Reyna 18 Borussia Dortmund CAM, LM, RM 77 87 £18.9m 13 M Damsgaard 20 Sampdoria LM, LW 77 87 £19.8m 14 D Szoboszlai 20 RB Leipzig CAM, LM 77 87 £19.8m 15 C Tzolis 19 Norwich LM, RM, ST 74 87 £8.6m 16 N Rovella 19 Juventus CM, CDM 70 87 £3.5m 17 M Kudus 20 Ajax CAM, CM 77 86 £19.8m 18 Bryan Gil 20 Tottenham LM, RM, CAM 76 86 £14.2m 19 E Smith Rowe 20 Arsenal CAM 76 86 £14.2m 20 T Almada 20 Velez Sarsfield CAM, LW, RW 74 86 £8.6m 21 Nico Melamed 20 Espanyol LM, CAM, RM 74 86 £8.6m 22 A Sima 20 Brighton RM, ST 73 86 £6.5m 23 B Gilmour 20 Chelsea CM, CDM 72 86 £4.7m 24 F Pellistri 19 Man Utd RM 70 86 £3.5m 25 Francisco Conceicao 18 Porto RM 70 86 £3.4m 26 F Carvalho 18 Fulham CAM, CM 67 86 £2.2m 27 C Clark 18 RB Leipzig CAM, CM 66 86 £2.1m 28 O Skipp 20 Tottenham CDM, CM 75 85 £9.9m 29 M Ihattaren 19 Juventus CAM, RM, CM 75 85 £10.3m 30 C Jones 20 Liverpool CM 73 85 £6.5m 31 M Olise 19 Crystal Palace CAM, RM, LM 73 85 £6m 32 A Velasco 18 Atletico Independiente LM, LW, ST 73 85 £6m 33 I Moriba 18 RB Leipzig CM 73 85 £6m 34 Y Demir 18 Barcelona CAM, RM 70 85 £3.2m 35 K Kozlowski 17 Pogon Szczecin CAM, CM 68 85 £2.6m 36 A Diallo 18 Man Utd RM 68 85 £2.7m 37 S Biuk 18 Hajduk Split LM, LW 68 85 £2.7m 38 Talles Magno 19 New York City LM, CF 68 85 £2.7m 39 A Vranckx 18 Wolfsburg CM, CDM 67 85 £2.2m 40 Gavi 16 Barcelona CM 66 85 £1.8m 41 C Patino 17 Arsenal CM, CDM 62 85 £1m 42 R Lavia 17 Man City CDM 62 85 £1m 43 P Dwomoh 17 Antwerp CAM, CM 60 85 £670k

