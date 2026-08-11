Ferran Torres and Rodri Hernandez are racing against time to avoid returning to Barcelona and Manchester City, amid ongoing negotiations over the move of each to a new club during the summer transfer window, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Both men are watching the talks closely, with a return to training at their current clubs now looming. Each wants his future sorted as soon as possible so he can slot straight into the preparations of his new team, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The internationals who lasted until the final week of the World Cup are nearing the end of their holidays, and Ferran Torres and Rodri Hernandez are waiting anxiously on the fate of their futures.

Their agents are pushing to get the transfers over the line. Barcelona striker Ferran Torres is now close to leaving the Catalan club for Paris Saint-Germain, while Rodri is close to leaving Manchester City for Barcelona.

Speed is everything for both players over the coming days, so they can begin work with their new teams without delay rather than report back to their current clubs.

Ferran Torres is expected to return to training next Wednesday, 12 August, alongside the rest of the Spanish players yet to resume work with Barcelona.

That leaves all parties precious little time on Tuesday to close the deal and spare Ferran Torres another appearance at the Joan Gamper Sports City on Wednesday morning, ahead of the new season.

Rodri has more time to settle his transfer

Rodri, by contrast, has a bigger window to settle his future. Manchester City have set Friday 14 August as the date for his return to training.

His coach Enzo Maresca recently indicated that Rodri "will be in Manchester on Friday", a reference to the Spanish midfielder's return to the English club.

Succeed in the talks over the coming days, though, and Barcelona and Manchester City spare Rodri the trip back to England. He would head straight to Barcelona to begin a new chapter in his career.

Hansi Flick is eagerly awaiting Rodri's arrival, viewing him as one of the key pieces in Barcelona's project for the new season, while the Catalan club keep working to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible.

So Ferran Torres and Rodri find themselves in a race against time. The former's return to Barcelona is coming up fast, while the latter has a few extra days before his scheduled return to Manchester City, with the negotiations still to decide their fate for good.