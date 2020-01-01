Fernandes: I don't want to talk too much about me and Pogba

The Red Devils star was quick to stress he's linking up well with all of his new teammates and not just the Frenchman

Bruno Fernandes admits he doesn't want to talk too much about his combination with Paul Pogba after he helped to another crucial win.

The Red Devils eased past on Tuesday night, cruising to a 3-0 victory at Falmer Stadium.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a lovely finish in the 16th minute before Fernandes doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

The two then linked up for United's third, with Greenwood's cross being volleyed home spectacularly by Fernandes to finish off the scoring.

Fernandes' brace now gives him six goals in a Red Devils shirt, having played only 13 matches for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have thrived since Fernandes made the move from , as Man Utd now sits within two points of fourth-place .

Much has been made about Pogba's return from injury which has seen him link up with Fernandes, but the star is eager to ensure the focus isn't just on their pairing.

"I don't want to talk too much about me and Paul Pogba, we are happy to play together but I am happy to play with everyone," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"We can combine together, we have qualities, but we know that we have team-mates who can do well.

"The most important thing is the three points but we played well and the result was good. We didn't concede again which is important. David de Gea made two or three amazing saves, we are very happy.

"We knew that we needed to push forwards and to try and score from minute one. I was lucky with the first goal and the second goal was amazing, an amazing pass from Mason.

"We are fighting for a place in the and we know we can achieve this."

Manchester United will face off with Bournemouth on Saturday with just six games remaining in the Premier League season after that match.

In those six games, they'll face , , and West Ham before ending the season with two vital matches against Chelsea and third-place Leicester.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to face West Ham on Wednesday.