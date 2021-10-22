Fernandes doubtful for Manchester United clash with Liverpool, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 27-year-old midfielder suffered a knock this week after playing a starring role in United's 3-2 win against Atalanta in the Champions League.

And, as a result, Solskjaer is unsure if the Portugal international will be available to feature against Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

The United boss said at his pre-match press conference: "It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone [in training]. Let's see Sunday.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises and we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt, but he's doing everything he can to be ready."

The Goal view | Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker

Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker says: "The players who Solskjaer hinted at being doubts are Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Fred. All three of whom you would ordinarily expect to start at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"The Norwegian is always keen to keep injury and team news close to his chest and regularly responds in press conferences by telling journalists he will not reveal his team. For that reason, it wouldn't be a surprise if all three were fit to play against Liverpool.

"Fernandes is a key player and, following his man-of-the-match performance on Wednesday, will be hoping to feature. Rashford, with two goals in two games since returning from injury, will also be desperate to start - and, given he managed to play for a prolonged period with a range of niggling injuries, the hope will be that he would be able to shake off a dead leg by Sunday."

Fernandes' importance to Man Utd

Fernandes is United's joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals and two assists from eight appearances.

Indeed, he has been arguably the Red Devils' best player for the last two seasons, and will be pivotal to their hopes of a title challenge in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign.

Article continues below

United have, however, taken just one point from their last three games in the English top flight, most recently losing 4-2 to Leicester. Solskjaer's side currently sit sixth in the table, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are second, trailing the Blues by a single point, and they will be confident of achieving a positive result at Old Trafford.

Further reading