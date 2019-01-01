FC Tokyo confirm interest in Bayern star Robben

The Dutch winger will be leaving the Bavarians at season's end, and his future could lie in the J-League

FC Tokyo have confirmed they are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben.

Robben confirmed last month that he will be leaving Bayern at season's end, bringing a 10-year run with the club to a close.

The 35-year-old's future is unclear, as he has stated he could retire if the "ideal offer" does not arrive.

That offer could come from Japan, where other high-profile players such as David Villa, Fernando Torres and Andres Iniesta have moved recently in the twilight years of their illustrious careers.

Speaking to the Japan Times, an executive from FC Tokyo confirmed their side may look to sign Robben at the end of the season.

“I can’t say that he’s on the table yet, but we’re gathering information," the unnamed executive said.

"There won’t be any clubs that aren’t interested."

Robben moved to Bayern in August 2009 after seeing his playing time diminish with Real Madrid.

The Dutchman has gone on to massive success with the Bavarians, winning seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals, and the 2012-13 Champions League.

Robben has battled injuries this season and has managed just 14 appearances in all competitions thus far.