Faster than Usain Bolt! Could Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi grace the 2024 Olympic Games?

Karim Adeyemi is faster than Usain Bolt over 30 metres, but the Borussia Dortmund star is not planning a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games.

WHAT HAPPENED? The fleet-footed 21-year-old forward, who moved to Signal Iduna Park from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022, has been clocked at 3.60 seconds over 30m. In comparison, Jamaican sprint king Bolt covered the same distance in 3.78 seconds when breaking the 100m world record in 2009. Adeyemi believes nobody in football circles gets close to him when it comes to speed over the field, but he has ruled out a bid to grace the track in Paris next summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Adeyemi has told Sky Sports when asked if he is the quickest man in football: “Yes, I think so. I am very confident with that. Is there anybody close? Maybe. But not faster.”

Quizzed on whether he could represent his country at the Olympics, the Germany international added: “No, I don't think so. I cannot. I am focusing on football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Adeyemi is looking to make the most of his time on the pitch at Dortmund, with nine goals and five assists recorded this season. He is not the only young star to be shining either, with the talented winger saying of the potential boasted by Real Madrid-linked Jude Bellingham: “What I love to say is that the ball loves him and he loves the ball back. So, everything he does is quite magic.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and Adeyemi are hoping to guide Dortmund to Bundesliga title glory this season, with there three games left for them to try and edge above arch-rivals Bayern Munich – who currently hold a narrow one-point lead at the summit.