Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 38 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

The Fantasy Premier League is gearing up for an exciting finish as the final round of fixtures nears, with the final 10 games left to play.

Gameweek 38 sees all the matches crammed into one day, with a lot of opportunities for some fantasy teams to collect a lot of points as the campaign comes to a close.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 season.

Gameweek 38 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST) May 23 Arsenal vs Brighton 16:00 May 23 Aston Villa vs Chelsea 16:00 May 23 Fulham vs Newcastle United 16:00 May 23 Leeds vs West Bromwich Albion 16:00 May 23 Leicester vs Tottenham 16:00 May 23 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 16:00 May 23 Manchester City vs Everton 16:00 May 23 Sheffield vs Burnley 16:00 May 23 West Ham vs Southampton 16:00 May 23 Wolves vs Manchester United 16:00

GAMEWEEK 38 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 23, 14:30

Team news

Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date None None None

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date Morgan Sanson Knee Unknown Trezeguet Knee Next season Matty Cash Knock Next season

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date Davy Propper Ankle Unknown Joel Veltman Calf Unknown Solly March Knee Next season Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown Robbie Brady Calf Next Season Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date None None None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown James McArthur Calf Unknown Connor Wickham Strain Unknown Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Tom Cairney Lack of match fitness Unknown Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date Robin Koch N/A (given early leave) Next season Joe Gelhardt Knock Unknown Mateusz Klich N/A (given early leave) Next season Adam Forshaw Other Unknown Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date James Justin Knee Next season Harvey Barnes Knee Next season

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date Jordan Henderson Groin Next season Naby Keita Muscular Unknown Ben Davies Muscular Unknown Joel Matip Ankle Next season Joe Gomez Knee Unknown Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date None None None

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Harry Maguire Ankle May 26

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date Callum Wilson Thigh Next season Jamaal Lascelles Ankle Unknown Ryan Fraser Groin Unknown Karl Darlow Knee Unknown Isaac Hayden Knee Unknown

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Oliver Burke Foot Next season Ethan Ampadu Groin Unknown Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Ben Davies Calf Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Likely return date Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date None None None

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date Raul Jimenez Head Next season Daniel Podence Groin Next season Jonny Knee Unknown Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Theo Corbeanu Muscle Unknown

Suspensions table

Player Absent for... Joao Cancelo (Man City) One game Neal Maupay (Brighton) One game

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 38?

There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 38.

Mohamed Salah has been in incredible form lately and is looking to finish the season as the league's top scorer. Harry Kane, however, is also chasing the Golden Boot and has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford has scored 16 times this season and is coming up against the weakest defence in the league - West Brom.

But we're giving the armband to Salah again this week, as the Egypt international and Liverpool have the added motivation of fighting for a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign.

