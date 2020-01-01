'Fantastic' Van de Beek will get his game time, promises Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss was full of praise for the Dutchman, who he declared will feature more prominently soon

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Donny van de Beek will get game time as he tries to balance his starting XI.

Van de Beek came off the bench as struggling United overturned an early deficit to rout Newcastle United 4-1 in Premier League action on Saturday.

The international swapped for United before the transfer window closed amid much fanfare but he is yet to start a league match for the Red Devils.

More teams

Solskjaer resisted calls to start Van de Beek following United's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of prior to the international break – the Dutch midfielder replacing Daniel James 14 minutes from the end at St James' Park.

Asked about Van de Beek as he attempts to accommodate Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay, Solskjaer told reporters: "He'll get his game time. He's been fantastic in the group.

"I think you see today and in training, he's so neat and tidy, I don't think he lost the ball once.

"It's about finding the balance in the team. We've won 4-1 today and you're asking why I didn't start one of the players. He'll have a very good impact on the team."

Under-fire United captain Harry Maguire headed in a 23rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Luke Shaw's second-minute own goal before Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford scored during the closing stages.

"Harry scored and leads by example. He showed good character, I am happy for him. He had a couple of difficult weeks since he last played for us," Solskjaer said.

"The boys came together really well. The are looking forward to every game. Today I rested a few and they have come on and done the business for us."

Article continues below

The Red Devils had lost two of their opening three Premier League fixtures before enjoying their 10th comeback win against Newcastle in 's top flight – the most by any side against a single opponent in the competition.

United are 14th in the Premier League table through four games, seven points adrift of leaders .

Solskjaer's United will open their campaign at last season's finalists on Tuesday.