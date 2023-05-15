Travelling families of England’s World Cup stars to get £10,000 travel fund as Lionesses look to repeat European glory

- Lionesses heading to Australia & New Zealand
- FA want familiar faces around the camp
- Quest for global glory begins on July 20
WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning European champions are hoping to add a global crown to their ever-growing collection of honours this summer as they prepare to lock horns with the best sides on the planet.
🏆 TOP STORY: Barca 'will do everything' to sign Messi
❓ QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?
🚨 MUST READ: The fall of Leicester as relegation looms
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Said quest will take place on the other side of the world, with Sarina Wiegman’s side preparing to head Down Under for a tournament that is due to get underway on July 20. In order to provide the best possible support for those gracing that event, The Athletic reports that a travel package is being made available.
AND WHAT'S MORE: With return flights from England to Sydney priced at around £1,500, each member of England’s squad will receive £10,000 to help cover costs for friends and family. The Football Association is said to consider “time spent with family and friends a performance-enhancing factor that helps the players stay fresh”, with there a desire on their part to ensure that all players feel as comfortable as possible when performing under intense pressure.
IN THREE PHOTOS:adidas
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? England will play group stage games at the 2023 World Cup in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide – against Haiti, Denmark and China respectively – with the final of FIFA’s flagship event set to take place on August 20.