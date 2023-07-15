Fabinho on the move? Midfielder absent from Liverpool squad as Al-Ittihad lodge £40m bid offer

Emmet Gates
Fabinho(C)GettyImages
FabinhoLiverpoolTransfersAl IttihadPremier LeaguePro League

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could be the latest star to move to Saudi Arabia as he has been left out of the squad for the pre-season camp in Germany.

  • Fabinho subject of £40m bid from Al-Ittihad
  • Player left out of German pre-season camp
  • Liverpool could look to sign Romeo Lavia

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabinho is the subject of a £40 million ($52m) bid from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad, and with the Brazilian left out of Jurgen Klopp's pre-season training camp squad to Germany, it now seems like Fabinho will leave Anfield this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabinho endured a tough 2022-23 and didn't look the same player as he had done in his first four seasons at Liverpool, and so the Reds receiving £40m for him would represent tremendous value.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and would likely use the money earned from the Fabinho sale to push through a move for the 19-year-old.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Fabinho Liverpool 2022-23Getty ImagesRomeo_Lavia_SouthamptonGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Should the Fabinho deal happen, then the club may go all-in on Lavia as Klopp continues to reinforce his midfield.

