FA Cup prize money: What do winning teams earn in 2022-23?

A complete breakdown of the financial rewards on offer for clubs competing in the 2022-23 edition of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup has been one of the most iconic tournaments in the world since its inception in 1871.

It is the oldest national football competition in the world, and is open to all eligible clubs down to Level 9 of the English football league system with Level 10 clubs acting as stand-ins. In fact, in 2011-12, a record 763 clubs participated in the tournament.

Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the tournament a record 14 times, while Liverpool are the defending champions. Although the prize money on offer might not be lucrative for the Premier League outfits, it undoubtedly makes a difference to those lower down the football pyramid.

GOAL takes a look and how much clubs stand to earn right from the first round winners and losers to the champion.

What is the 2022-23 FA Cup prize money?

While the prize money for the competition has not varied significantly, after the coronavirus pandemic, the winnings went down to £3.4m.

However, the Football Association has increased the prize pool this season, which is always a welcome relief for the clubs that are lower down the football hierarchy.

If a team from the first round goes on to become the champions, for example, they can bag a total of £4.08m, which includes the windfall for winning all the rounds and the champion's prize money.

A full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money for 2022-23 can be found in the table below.

Round No. of teams Prize money Extra preliminary round winners 208 £1,125 Extra preliminary round losers 208 £375 Preliminary round winners 136 £1,444 Preliminary round losers 136 £481 First round qualifying winners 112 £2,250 First round qualifying losers 112 £750 Second round qualifying winners 80 £3,375 Second round qualifying losers 80 £1,125 Third round qualifying winners 40 £5,625 Third round qualifying losers 40 £1,875 Fourth round qualifying winners 32 £9,375 Fourth round qualifying losers 32 £3,125 First round proper winners 40 £41,000 Second round proper winners 20 £67,000 Third round proper winners 32 £105,000 Fourth round proper winners 16 £120,000 Fifth round proper winners 8 £225,000 Quarter-final winners 4 £450,000 Semi-final winners 2 £1,000,000 Semi-final losers 2 £500,000 Final runners-up 1 £1,000,000 Final winners 1 £2,000,000

The Premier League teams enter the competition in the third round and this season the prize money has shot up by £23,000 to £105,000 if they win in this round.

If a team from the top flight goes on to win it, they will earn around £3.9m from prize money alone.

What was the FA Cup prize money in 2021-22?

There has been a marginal increase in the prize money from the last season.

While the prize money has remained the same in the preliminary and qualifying rounds, it has increased from the first round proper.

Liverpool earned £1.8m in the 2021-22 season for beating Chelsea in penalties and the Blues settled for £900,000 after finishing as runners-up.