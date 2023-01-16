FA Cup prize money: What do winning teams earn in 2022-23?

The FA Cup has been one of the most iconic tournaments in the world since its inception in 1871.
It is the oldest national football competition in the world, and is open to all eligible clubs down to Level 9 of the English football league system with Level 10 clubs acting as stand-ins. In fact, in 2011-12, a record 763 clubs participated in the tournament.
Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the tournament a record 14 times, while Liverpool are the defending champions. Although the prize money on offer might not be lucrative for the Premier League outfits, it undoubtedly makes a difference to those lower down the football pyramid.
GOAL takes a look and how much clubs stand to earn right from the first round winners and losers to the champion.
What is the 2022-23 FA Cup prize money?
While the prize money for the competition has not varied significantly, after the coronavirus pandemic, the winnings went down to £3.4m.
However, the Football Association has increased the prize pool this season, which is always a welcome relief for the clubs that are lower down the football hierarchy.
If a team from the first round goes on to become the champions, for example, they can bag a total of £4.08m, which includes the windfall for winning all the rounds and the champion's prize money.
A full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money for 2022-23 can be found in the table below.
Round
No. of teams
Prize money
Extra preliminary round winners
208
£1,125
Extra preliminary round losers
208
£375
Preliminary round winners
136
£1,444
Preliminary round losers
136
£481
First round qualifying winners
112
£2,250
First round qualifying losers
112
£750
Second round qualifying winners
80
£3,375
Second round qualifying losers
80
£1,125
Third round qualifying winners
40
£5,625
Third round qualifying losers
40
£1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners
32
£9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers
32
£3,125
First round proper winners
40
£41,000
Second round proper winners
20
£67,000
Third round proper winners
32
£105,000
Fourth round proper winners
16
£120,000
Fifth round proper winners
8
£225,000
Quarter-final winners
4
£450,000
Semi-final winners
2
£1,000,000
Semi-final losers
2
£500,000
Final runners-up
1
£1,000,000
Final winners
1
£2,000,000
The Premier League teams enter the competition in the third round and this season the prize money has shot up by £23,000 to £105,000 if they win in this round.
If a team from the top flight goes on to win it, they will earn around £3.9m from prize money alone.
What was the FA Cup prize money in 2021-22?Getty Images
There has been a marginal increase in the prize money from the last season.
While the prize money has remained the same in the preliminary and qualifying rounds, it has increased from the first round proper.
Liverpool earned £1.8m in the 2021-22 season for beating Chelsea in penalties and the Blues settled for £900,000 after finishing as runners-up.