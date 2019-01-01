FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal face Man Utd

The ties for the last 32 were confirmed after Liverpool's loss to Wolves at Molineux on Monday night

Arsenal will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got off to a flying start at Old Trafford, winning his first five games in charge, but will face one of his sternest tests yet against Unai Emery's side.

The game will be one of only three guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Crystal Palace taking on Tottenham and Manchester City facing Burnley, although Newcastle could also come up against Watford if the Magpies get through a replay against Blackburn.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Everton will travel to Millwall, Chelsea face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton at Stamford Bridge and Brighton play West Brom at the Amex and Southampton will play Accrington Stanley if they get past Derby County.

Wolves, who beat Liverpool on Monday evening thanks to a stunning strike from Ruben Neves and a first-half goal from Raul Jimenez, will go to either Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City.

The only non-league side left in the competition, Barnet, were given a home draw against fellow London side Brentford.

There is one all-Championship tie as Bristol City take on Bolton, while Swansea play Gillingham and League Two side Portsmouth host Millwall.

Fellow fourth-tier teams Oldham Athletic and Newport County dumped out Premier League opposition in the form of Fulham and Leicester City over the weekend.

Oldham's reward is a trip to Doncaster Rovers, while Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough will entertain Newport County.

Fourth-round ties will be played from January 25 to 28.

Draw in full:

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury Town/Stoke City v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham