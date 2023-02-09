FA charges Man Utd & Crystal Palace after Antony shoved off pitch & Casemiro grabbed Will Hughes' neck

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged for a mass brawl that led to Casemiro's red card on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Brawl broke out after Antony shove

Casemiro sent off for violent conduct

Both clubs now charged by FA

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Association has confirmed both clubs have been fined for a mass brawl during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The clash saw Casemiro sent off after grabbing Will Hughes by the throat. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was critical of the decision to show the midfielder the red card and felt referee Andre Marriner had picked on the Brazilian specifically.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has already been hit with a three-match ban for violent conduct and was forced to sit out the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Leeds, his absence hurting a midfield that looked disjointed with first-time pairing Fred and Marcel Sabitzer. The Brazilian will also miss United's trip to Elland Road at the weekend and the visit from Leicester City.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC have been charged following a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute of the Premier League fixture on Saturday 4 February 2023," read an FA statement. "It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, and it's also alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour. Manchester United and Crystal Palace FC have until Monday 13 February to respond."

WHAT NEXT? Crystal Palace host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, while Manchester United are back in action on Sunday against Leeds United at Elland Road.