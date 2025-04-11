How to buy F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 tickets: Weekend ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Make your F1 dreams come true by securing yourself a trackside spot at the Saudi Arabian GP

The high-octane F1 action continues apace as the driving stars and dazzling cars remain in the Middle East for the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah on April 20, which comes hot on the heels of the Bahrain GP. It’s been a thrilling and fascinating season to date and more edge-of-your-seat action is expected at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. If you’ve never been to a grand prix, or are eagerly awaiting to go to another, this could be the perfect moment to secure a ticket and experience/re-experience the F1 frenzy. Like Bahrain, the Saudi Arabian GP is a night race which further adds to spectacle with the lights illuminating the track and the city skyline. The temperatures are substantially cooler at night too which is a godsend for some.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix may be one of the newest additions to the F1 schedule, with the inaugural edition taking place just four years ago, but it’s already established itself as one of the most anticipated races on the calendar. It’s the fastest street circuit raced on during the year, with the cars averaging around 250 km/h (160 mph) and is a favourite of both drivers and fans. There are talks that the Grand Prix may move from its current Jeddah location in the near future, so if you’ve been yearning to check out the breathtaking Corniche Circuit with its stunning views of the Red Sea, there’s no better time than now to finalise those plans.

As well as getting to watch the exhilarating on-track action, a ticket to the Saudi Arabian GP also unlocks additional entertainment opportunities. All the various tickets guarantee entry to the spectacular fireworks displays and post-race concerts, which feature some huge global music stars. This year, Usher and Jennifer Lopez are performing over the race weekend. For those seeking more than just high-speed excitement on the track, the circuit's numerous ‘Fan Zones’ offer a wide range of leisure activities for all ages and interests too.

Although there have only been four previous Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing have proved to be a dominant force in Jeddah. Their drivers have claimed honours in each of the last three editions with Max Verstappen securing wins in both 2022 and 2024 and Sergio Perez topping the podium in 2023. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural race in 2021 for Mercedes. A good spot on the grid has been a key factor in previous editions with all four winners of the race having started from pole position.

Getty Images Sport

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix offers a thrilling F1 experience with a high-speed, challenging track, a vibrant festival atmosphere and the chance to witness world-class racing under the lights. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025?

When: Sunday, April 20 Kick-off: 8 pm AST (6 pm BST) Where: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a temporary street circuit located on the Corniche, a 30km coastal resort area of the ancient Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. Hosting its inaugural event in 2021, the world-class motorsport track was constructed in a record time of just seven months. The track measures 6.176 km and is the fastest street circuit on the current F1 calendar. It’s the third longest of all the current F1 tracks, behind Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and Las Vegas Strip Circuit in the United States. The Corniche Circuit’s large number of high-speed corners make it a favourite of both drivers and fans.

Where is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 held?

Getty Images Sport

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The city comes alive during race weekend, with a fun-filled festival atmosphere, interactive fan experiences and live performances. Jeddah is a modern commercial hub, as well as being a gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities Mecca (65km to the east) and Medina (360km to the north). It is one of the most popular places to visit in Saudi Arabia and is the country's second-largest city after Riyadh. With its cosmopolitan culture, world-class cuisine, and commercial venues, Jeddah has much to offer the modern-day tourist.

Given Jeddah’s close proximity to the Red Sea, fishing and seafood dominate the food culture, unlike in other parts of the country. Centred around a remarkable and unique Old Town district, Jeddah stretches for miles along the coast, providing numerous beautiful beaches and a modern waterfront area. The 18-mile Corniche, a mix of promenade and coastal road, contains walking and cycling paths and two of the city’s most famous structures, the floating Al Rahma Mosque and King Fahd’s Fountain. Jeddah’s streets house a whole host of traditional markets, city-focused museums and contemporary art galleries. Those looking for more adrenaline-fuelled activities can go jet-skiing or head inland to the desert instead and try sandboarding or go on dune buggy rides.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Bucking the trend of rising ticket prices evident at most races on the F1 calendar, general admission and grandstand tickets for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have remained largely unchanged for recent editions of the race.

The 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Ticket prices are as follows:

Category Price 3-Day Pass From €189 Friday From €283 2-Day Pass (Saturday & Sunday) From €330 Saturday + Jennifer Lopez Sold Out Sunday + Usher From €288



On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from $189-€4000+ (from general admission up to paddock club). 1 to 3-day passes are available, depending on how many days you are looking to go to the Jeddah circuit.

How to buy F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Getty Images Sport

Fans can purchase tickets for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available on the Saudi Arabian GP site itself.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the Grand Prix you want to go to

Just type Formula 1 in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a race that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the individual Grand Prix page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the race!

How to watch or stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Getty Images Sport

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Sky Sports coverage includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice and qualifying sessions across the entire weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage.

If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

Fubo also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.