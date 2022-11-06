"You see the atmosphere, it is f*cking unbelievable!" - Xhaka can't hold in emotion as he hails travelling Arsenal fans after huge Chelsea win

Granit Xhaka couldn't hold back his emotions after Arsenal battled their way to a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to take them top of the Premier League.

Xhaka releases emotions on live TV

Helped Arsenal to a big win against Chelsea

Arsenal's third consecutive win at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Xhaka playing a crucial part in their efforts. The Gunners stifled many Chelsea attacks, conceding just one shot on target, and the midfielder gave a sweary assessment of the game at full-time.

WHAT HE SAID: Xhaka was pulled over by BT Sport for his post match interview and when asked about the importance of the win he couldn't contain his emotion. "You see the atmosphere, it is f*cking unbelievable!" he said pointing to the travelling Arsenal fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win moves Arsenal back to the top of the table with just one Premier League game to go until the World Cup break. Mikel Arteta's men have taken 34 points from a possible 39 at the start of the season and are beginning to stake their claim as serious title contenders.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal face Brighton in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Their final game in the Premier League before the World Cup is against Wolves on November 12.