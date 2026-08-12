The Red Bull Arena in the Austrian city of Salzburg is preparing to host the UEFA Super Cup match today, Wednesday, between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, in the opening of the new season.

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned Champions League winners for the second year in a row after beating Arsenal on penalties. Aston Villa arrive as Europa League winners, having thrashed Freiburg 3-0.

So how is the Super Cup decided if the game ends level? Do the two sides play two periods of extra time, or go straight to penalties?

UEFA regulations are clear. If the match finishes all square after 90 minutes, there is no extra time. The teams go directly to a penalty shootout.

That rule settled the last edition, which Paris Saint-Germain won against Tottenham on penalties. The French side had trailed 2-0 before hitting back in the closing minutes to snatch a draw.

Nothing has changed this year. If the scores stay level in Salzburg, penalties will decide the winner.